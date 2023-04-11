Since his arrival in WWE last year, we’ve heard and talked a lot about how naturally YouTube celebrity Logan Paul has taken to pro wrestling. Here’s another example.

When announcing that he re-upped with WWE on a multi-year contract yesterday (April 10), Paul tweeted the news along with an image that’s become synonymous with achievements in the company — the Triple H point pic.

It didn’t take long for the wrestle web to do its thing and figure out this wasn’t a recent picture of Paul at WWE headquarters with Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque. The new deal was such a foregone conclusion it probably could have gotten done over the phone and/or by each side’s respective legal teams without ever requiring a face-to-face meeting. It seems Logan’s team just doctored up the picture he took in Stamford last year for the new announcement.

Logan Paul really just posted a pic of his photoshop of his original WWE contract signing as the renewal announcement pic.twitter.com/KGuPAmitmO — A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@_kennythoughts) April 10, 2023

It’s pretty clear at a glance, but the graphic designers of Twitter are pointing out clear tells like the Prime bottle still saying “Blue Raspberry”, and the microphone on his jacket having been painted yellow when the color of his jacket was changed.

Despite the evidence, the Media Megastar issued the following “denial”:

Some people are saying I photoshopped my new contract from the first time I signed with the WWE.



That is untrue.



As you can see, my jacket is a different color, Stephanie McMahon is no where to be found, and Prime is a different flavor pic.twitter.com/0A4VxopNNi — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 10, 2023

Some are upset by Paul’s response, and responding with additional proof the new image is manipulated (like the blue outlines on Haitch’s right hand and left pointer finger). Most recognize a troll move when we see one, and are tipping their hat that Logan managed to generate some heat with a simple Photoshopped image.

Clearly, he’s learned from one of the biggest heels in recent memory — the lying liar known as Elias, who spent a ridiculous amount of time last year pretending to be his own fictional brother Ezekiel solely for the purpose of tormenting our beloved Kevin Owens.