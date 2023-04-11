The first cracks in Damage CTRL begin to form

During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Bayley told IYO SKY and Dakota Kai that a triple threat match was booked and she would represent Damage CTRL against Piper Niven and Michin, with the winner getting a shot at Bianca Belair and the Raw women’s championship. SKY immediately responded negatively, although I couldn’t translate what she said.

But that’s okay, Kai had it — Bayley had her chance and didn’t make the most of it. It should be IYO or Dakota who in that spot.

Bayley reluctantly agreed to talk to Adam Pearce about it and ultimately Sky took her place.

Then, wouldn’t you know it, Sky went out there, looked impressive as all get out, and actually won the damn match. When she got the three count, the camera cut to Bayley and she looked like she couldn’t decide if she was upset about it or not, eventually settling on celebrating her teammate’s achievement.

But commentary was sure to point out it didn’t seem right, if it wasn’t obvious enough. The first cracks in the group are beginning to form.

No word on when SKY’s title shot will be, but it’s coming. We’ll see what happens with Bayley then.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: