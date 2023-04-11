WWE NXT results, live blog (April 11, 2023): #1 contender Fatal 4-Way

Here's a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for tonight’s show from the WWE Performance Center: Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh & ??? tangle in a Fatal 4-Way to determine Carmelo Hayes Spring Breakin’ challenger for the NXT title — and Bron Breakker may have something to say about that one week after he turned on Melo. Meanwhile, Cora Jade speaks on her return & attack on new Women’s champion Indi Hartwell, Alba Fyre & Ilsa Dawn defend their freshly won Womens Tag titles against former champs Fallon Henley & Kiana James, Chase U will be having an MVP ceremony for Duke Hudson, Mr. Stone will quit Von Wagner if he loses to Ilja Dragunov Plus, a whole lot more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APRIL 11