Cody Rhodes wants Brock Lesnar at Backlash

Cody Rhodes made a whole big thing about “speaking on my future with WWE” and “what’s next” on social media in the days leading up to Monday Night Raw this week. It had its designed effect of building some excitement for whatever it was he would say in Seattle.

As it turns out, all he did was pretty much exactly what you would have expected him to do.

He challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at Backlash on May 8, 2023, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

This was set up last week, when Lesnar made like he was going to team up with Rhodes in a fight against The Bloodline but then turned on him just before the bell. Raw ended with a vicious beatdown and Lesnar flipping the double bird at a torn up Cody in the ring.

It only makes sense that angle is taking us to a match at the next Premium Live Event. And it’s one hell of a main event for it.

