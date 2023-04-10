 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SmackDown finishes first on TV with another monster rating

By Sean Rueter
A big Triple H announcement — along with all the other good, bad & other news floating around WWE these days — helped the April 7 episode of SmackDown to maintain the nice rating the WrestleMania fallout edition did the week before.

That gaudy .69 among 18-49 year olds made it the highest rated show on all of television, beating out ESPN’s coverage of The Masters golf tournament. Overall viewers were down a bit from the week prior, but 2,468,000 isn’t anything to scoff at.

While you wonder how high those numbers could climb with the WWE Draft that Haitch announced, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

For complete results and this week’s SmackDown live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.

Numbers via Wrestlenomics Showbuzz Daily

