A big Triple H announcement — along with all the other good, bad & other news floating around WWE these days — helped the April 7 episode of SmackDown to maintain the nice rating the WrestleMania fallout edition did the week before.
That gaudy .69 among 18-49 year olds made it the highest rated show on all of television, beating out ESPN’s coverage of The Masters golf tournament. Overall viewers were down a bit from the week prior, but 2,468,000 isn’t anything to scoff at.
While you wonder how high those numbers could climb with the WWE Draft that Haitch announced, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:
- April 8 - 2.23 / .60
- Apri 15 - 2.14 / .48
- April 22 - 1.95 / .47
- April 29 - 1.95 / .38
- May 6 - 2.00 / .46
- May 13 - 1.89 / .40
- May 20 - 2.03 / .45
- May 27 - 1.88 / .43
- June 3 - 1.94 / .47
- June 10 - 1.91 / .44
- June 17 - 2.29 / .57
- June 24 - 2.23 / .53
- July 1 - 2.14 / .49
- July 8 - 2.13 / .47
- July 15 - 2.08 / .47
- July 22 - 2.26 / .62
- July 29 - 2.19 / .52
- Aug. 5 - 2.09 / .49
- Aug. 12 - 1.93 / .44
- Aug. 19 - 2.08 / .47
- Aug. 26 - 1.99 / .48
- Sept. 2 - 2.08 / .49
- Sept. 9 - 2.37 / .57
- Sept. 16 - 2.21 / .50
- Sept. 23 - 2.54 / .63
- Sept. 30 - 2.21 / .54
- Oct. 7 - 2.24 / .54
- Oct. 14 - 2.27 / .54
- Oct. 21 - 2.23 / .52
- Oct. 28* - 835K / .23
- Nov. 4 - 2.14 million / .48
- Nov. 11 - 2.26 / .58
- Nov. 18 - 2.23 / .56
- Nov. 25 - 2.17 / .54
- Dec. 2* - 902K / .25
- Dec. 9 - 2.31 million / .57
- Dec. 16 - 2.19 / .52
- Dec. 23 - 2.38 / .55
- Dec. 30 - 2.63 / .64
- Jan. 6 - 2.26 / .53
- Jan. 13 - 2.33 / .55
- Jan. 20 - 2.26 / .55
- Jan. 27 - 2.54 / .67
- Feb. 3 - 2.38 / .61
- Feb. 10 - 2.47 / .64
- Feb. 17 - 2.38 / .58
- Feb. 24 - 2.41 / .62
- Mar. 3 - 2.45 / .59
- Mar. 10 - 2.32 / .63
- Mar. 17 - 2.26 / .59
- Mar. 24 - 2.22 / .58
- Mar. 31 - 2.49 / .69
- April 7 - 2.47 / .69
* Aired on FS1
Numbers via Wrestlenomics Showbuzz Daily
