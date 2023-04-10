WWE inks Logan Paul to a new, multi-year deal

It felt like a foregone conclusion. Even as he was revealing his WWE contract would expire after his match at WrestleMania 39, Logan Paul seemed confident he’d re-sign with the company. Even the man who beat him at ‘Mania thought it would be silly for WWE to get out of the Logan Paul business.

Turns out Triple H & team agreed with Seth Rollins. Paul tweeted this morning (April 10) that he’s signed a new WWE deal.

ESPN had the story, if not much in the way of details on the podcaster & influencer’s new contract beyond that this one is “multi-year”. They did have a quote from Paul:

“I feel incredibly blessed to have found something that I’m good at, at 28 years old. And the fact that the organization believes I’m good enough to continue hopefully building this WWE legacy is mind blowing. And I’m incredibly grateful and incredibly blessed. And as long as I can keep putting on good shows, man, I’m gonna keep doing this sport.”

Despite suffering a loss at ‘Mania, Paul continued his streak of impressive WWE performances. The novelty of “hey, he’s really good at this!” might be wearing off, though. It will be interesting to see how he and the company grow his character beyond that as his pro wrestling career continues.

Excited for at least a couple more years of the Media Megastar in WWE?