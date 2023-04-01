WrestleMania 39 results: Pat McAfee & George Kittle ruin Miz’s night

Fans speculated about a surprise WrestleMania 39 match. Names in the mix for a theoretical spot included Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, and even Stone Cole Steve Austin. There wasn’t a lot of talk about Pat McAfee, because he and WWE CEO Nick Khan indicated the popular sports talker wouldn’t be available.

After ‘Mania hosts The Miz & Snoop Dogg announced the attendance for April 1’s Night One at SoFi Stadium, we found out we’d been mislead.

The set-up was that Snoop thought the A-Lister should have a match on the show. Miz claimed to have issued an open challenge online, but no one answered it. Enter Pat Mac to ask some questions about that, and if Miz’s balls were really that big after all.

Miz still tried to weasel his way out of this, suggesting no one could just add a match to the Showcase of the Immortals. The Doggfather could, though...

... what followed was more “Moment” than match, but it was fun to see enlist the help of San Francisco 49ers great (and Penta El Zero M superfan) George Kittle, then fly to finish off the two-time WWE champ.

A punt from the former All-Pro punter put a bow on this one, and we’re on to the main event of what’s been a STUPENDOUS WrestleMania Saturday.

