WrestleMania 39 results: Rey Mysterio gets some help teaching Dominik respect

Rey Mysterio didn’t want to fight his son. Even after Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgement Day, hitched up with Rhea Ripley, crashed family holidays, and did some hard time, Rey wouldn’t do it.

He finally agreed when Dom disrespected his mother. The bad blood extended to Rey’s Hall of Fame induction, but the violence waited until Sat., April 1 at WrestleMania 39.

First, we were treated to two epic entrances. Dom’s was centered around his time in jail, as he emerged from a corrections van as a dark version of his father.

The baddest on the block has arrived at #WrestleMania.@DomMysterio35 arrives on the Grandest Stage of Them All. pic.twitter.com/aPRUJeaI4B — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023

As epic as that was, Rey’s may have been better. Accompanied by fellow Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg in a low-rider, it was a perfect tribute to California and the late, great Eddie Guerrero.

Rey dapped up Backlash host Bad Bunny, who joined the Spanish announce team for this one, and glanced over at his wife before heading into the ring to teach his boy some respect. After Dom crashed into the ring post on a missed spear, Rey took off his belt and whipped his son’s ass.

Dominik then took a page out of the playbook of another company’s champ to get his heat back. He went to the seats, snatching his sister Aalyah’s drink out of her hand, and throwing it in her face. That allowed him to drop his father when Rey got involved, but he went to the well once too often. When he told his mom to shut her mouth, Dom got the taste slapped out of his.

Back in the ring, some traditional wrestling led to nearfalls for Rey. The lucha legend’s roll was slowed when Dom’s teammates Finn Bálor & Damian Priest showed up at ringside (Rhea sat this one out, as her SmackDown Women’s title match was up next on the card). When The Judgement Day-ers got a little too involved, the new LWO that Rey formed on SmackDown showed up to even the score.

Coming out of that, Dominik added insult to injury with a 6-1-9 and a Frog Splash, but Rey would not stay down! That prompted the son to go retrieve a chain Priest slipped into the ring, but Bunny had seen enough. The music superstar stopped Dom from using the weapon, and the shocked ex-con ended up taking a 6-1-9 and a pin.

Rey stood in the ring with his wife and daughter while his son glared from the ramp with his found family. Something tells me this isn’t over (that something was the Backlash commercial that came out right after the match).

