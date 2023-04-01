The stars were out on night one of WrestleMania 39 tonight (Sat., April 1, 2023) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, as Trish Stratus and Lita made special returns to WWE this year to align with Becky Lynch so the three of them could take on Damage CTRL’s Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai.

The match was always going to have a hard time living up to the two that came before it, but everyone worked hard and the fans appreciated seeing both Lita and, after building up to a big hot tag, Trish back in action on the biggest stage.

The match turned into a full blown slobberknocker that gave way to Lita hitting a Twist of Fate followed by Trish hitting the Chick Kick followed by Lita hitting the Litasault followed by Lynch hitting the Manhandle slam on Bayley, which is what ultimately got the pinfall and the win.

It was one hell of a fun match.

For those like me wondering if we would see something extra post-match, well, that didn’t happen. Instead, the babyfaces stood tall in celebration with all the fans.

Sometimes that’s enough.

