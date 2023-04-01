Seth Rollins made it clear on Monday Night Raw recently that if he couldn’t defeat Logan Paul, a man he has run down for months now as a joke of a wrestler, then he would be the one who is a joke. It gave some real stakes to their match at tonight’s (Sat., April 1, 2023) WrestleMania 39 event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Special entrance time!

He also had a Prime energy drink mascot that came out with him. Product placement, absolutely, but could whoever was underneath get involved?

Not to be outdone, Rollins had an actual conductor out on the stage to lead everyone on in singing along to his theme song. It was okay, but it felt a lot more powerful when he got to the ring, after his music actually stopped, and the fans kept going.

You won’t be surprised to learn the match that followed was technically good but also a lot of fun.

After a back-and-forth, Paul hit the big right hand but they set up Rollins kicking out nicely by having him stomp Logan’s hand on the steps minutes before. Shortly after, Rollins was getting a near fall and setting up to finish the job when the Prime mascot pulled Logan out of the ring.

He was revealed to be none other than Paul’s business partner, KSI!

They did an awesome spot with KSI setting Rollins up on the announce table but Seth pulling him down at the last minute and Paul putting him through the table. That got a monster pop.

Later, Paul broke out a GTS. The follow up Frog Splash very nearly got the three count. When he tried to go Coast-to-Coast, Rollins superkicked his head off and then finished the job with a Stomp.

That was all she wrote.

Seth Rollins ain’t no joke.

