WrestleMania 39 results: Street Profits win a very fun Tag 4Way

Four teams entered SoFi Stadium on Sat., April 1 for a Men’s WrestleMania Showcase Match.

What is that? Don’t worry about it too much. It was fun, that’s what it was!

The eight men involved — Street Profits’ Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins, Viking Raiders Erik & Ivar, Alpha Academy’s Otis & Chad Gable, and Braun Strowman & Ricochet — offered a mix of agility, power, and all the talent you need to be a pro wrestler. They worked together deliver a thriller full of what can only be called WrestleMania Moments™.

In a match full of hosses, Gable gave us the most impressive feat of strength...

Everyone worked together in an insanely over-the-top Tower of Doom spot...

As you can hear in those clips, all of this was greatly enhanced by guest commentator Titus O’Neil. When he wasn’t giving the voice to the questions we were all thinking like, “Why is Otis so sweaty?”, he was marking out for the mayhem unfolding in front of him.

Like all of us, Titus loved it when Dawkins derailed The Strowman Express with a POUNCE! He marveled when Ricochet “pressed pause in mid-air”, as Michael Cole said, on a Shooting Star Press to the Profits on the outside.

That set up the finish, which saw Ric roll Dawkins back in for another SSP. Tez’s partner was ready for this one, though. He got his knees up and help Ricochet in place while Ford hit a Frog Splash.

And that, pro wrestling fans, is how what a WrestleMania Showcase Match is all about.

