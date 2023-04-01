NXT has wrapped up its biggest show of the year, the Stand & Deliver event that took place today (Sat., April 1, 2023) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. You can read a full live blog here and a recap with reactions to all the matches here. The show saw the crowning of multiple new champions, from Carmelo Hayes winning the NXT title in the main event to Indi Hartwell winning the women’s title in the opener.
There was a lot more than happened along the way. Here are all the videos from the show:
- NXT Stand & Deliver Cold Open featuring Pretty Deadly
- Thea Hail takes on all of Schism by herself
- Jacy Jayne returns to cost Gigi Dolin the NXT women’s title
- The Creed Brothers get hyped with UFC legend Daniel Cormier
- Dragon Lee makes electrifying entrance at Stand & Deliver
- Axiom uses his incredible offense on McDonagh and Dragunov
- Wes Lee saves his title with clutch breakup
- Johnny Gargano suplexes Grayson Waller onto a group of chairs
- Grayson Waller goes coast to coast against Johnny Gargano
- Candice LeRae joins the fight against Grayson Waller
- The Way reunites at Stand & Deliver
- Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn’s tandem offense overwhelms Fallon Henley
- Carmelo Hayes makes Lakers inspired entrance at Stand & Deliver
- Breakker hits an incredible top rope hurricanrana on Hayes
- The Carmelo Hayes era has begun
