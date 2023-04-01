NXT has wrapped up its biggest show of the year, the Stand & Deliver event that took place today (Sat., April 1, 2023) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. You can read a full live blog here and a recap with reactions to all the matches here. The show saw the crowning of multiple new champions, from Carmelo Hayes winning the NXT title in the main event to Indi Hartwell winning the women’s title in the opener.

There was a lot more than happened along the way. Here are all the videos from the show: