The Don of NXT, Tony D’Angelo has been a main player on NXT since the start of the 2.0 Era, alongside his Family with the departed Two Dimes and his now tag partner Stacks, but he’s been unable to win a title during that time, despite his efforts. He got another chance to change that today (Sat., April 1, 2023) at NXT Stand & Deliver at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, in a tag team triple threat match against The Creed Brothers and Gallus, who entered as champs.

The match was a bit chaotic, with near falls broken up by flying bodies from everywhere. They didn’t get nearly as much time as you would think. But, hey, Daniel Cormier was there and got a shout!

In the end, Tony D’s quest to become a champion in NXT will continue.

That’s because despite a big effort from Tony and, perhaps even more importantly, Stacks, Mark Coffey’s brother, Joe, made a surprise appearance to pull Stacks off a pin and set Gallus up to retain their titles.

“The Kingdom is whole once again,” Vic Joseph told us.

“Stronger than ever.”

But what’s next for The Family?

