“As it stands right now, for me, Stand & Deliver, TakeOver, that’s the end of the Johnny Gargano story in NXT and it’s gonna end the right way by taking Grayson Waller out.”

That’s what Johnny Gargano told Busted Open heading into his Unsanctioned match with Grayson Waller this afternoon in Los Angeles. If he’s right, his story ended in victory, surrounded by family.

After Waller live streamed his entrance on Instagram, Gargano was all business from the jump. He probably didn’t want to leave Grayson alone for too long with his wife Candice LeRae & their son Quill, who were sitting at ringside. Johnny immediately brought all kinds of plunder into play, and most of it did. In pretty painful-looking fashion.

That spot was one of several that tore up the brash Aussie’s back. Another was when Candice climbed out of her seat, took a kendo stick from her husband, and lit Waller up.

For everything Mr. & Mrs. Wrestling threw at him, Waller had an answer. It usually involved a cheap shot, but still. It didn’t take anything away from one of his signature viral moments like this Coast 2 Coast.

Gargano wasn’t above using one himself, using a low blow to take control late. After lighting his rival up with chair shots, Johnny put one around his neck and hit it with another to spin Waller around, right into a Gargan-No Escape. Grayson had no choice but to tap.

Kind of a low-key Unsanctioned match by Gargano/Shawn Michaels standards, but it gave us a reunion of The Way when new NXT Women’s champion Indi Hartwell and her hubby Dexter Lumis came out to celebrate with Johnny & Candice on the stage.

