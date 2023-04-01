Whether or not you feel NXT 2.0 was a success, the entire era was carried by two stars, at least in the men’s division: Bron Breakker, who was NXT champion for much of that time, and Carmelo Hayes, who appeared to be the guy in waiting. The two never crossed paths, keeping their first meeting special.

That first meeting happened today (Sat., April 1, 2023) in the main event of the biggest NXT show of the year, Stand & Deliver, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Hayes was the clear crowd favorite, with Breakker, who has been a babyface for some time, facing some boos.

He had enough support that even when Trick Williams cheated in his favor, the crowd booed loudly when the referee dramatically sent Trick to the back.

When the big spot hit, it was Breakker hitting a spear on both Carmelo and the referee. Right after, Bron, who didn’t seem to notice anything with the ref, put Hayes in the Steiner Recliner and forced a tap.

That didn’t matter.

Trick showed up again, hitting Breakker with his own championship. He revived the referee but Bron kicked out.

Still, Hayes wasn’t going to be denied.

He reversed a press slam into a codebreaker and then hit Nothing but Net to score the pinfall, making him the new NXT champion. Breakker offered a fist bump after, and Hayes took his hand before Bron lifted his arm.

We have a new champion, folks.

He don’t miss.

But they did protect Breakker quite a bit here, which shows how they feel about him in the grand scheme of things.

