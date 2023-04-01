The big question coming into today’s (Sat., April 1, 2023) NXT Stand & Deliver event at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, at least as it pertains to the women’s tag team titles, was how well Kiana James and Fallon Henley could get along. After all, the latter has been trying to expose the former for cheating on Brooks Jensen for a number of weeks.

With that hanging over their head, how would they deal with the threat of the surging Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn?

They could not, though it wasn’t entirely about their own dysfunction so much as about what Brooks was unwilling to do.

Late in the match, James was asking for her bag, held by Jensen. The champions were maybe going to lose the match and their titles, and she wanted to cut corners. Briggs told Jensen not to give it up to her. Frozen, Brooks ultimately chose not to.

The opening paved the way for Fyre & Dawn to win the tag titles.

Breakup incoming?

