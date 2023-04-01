NXT opened up its Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event today (Sat., April 1, 2023) from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, with a ladder match for the NXT women’s championship featuring the likes of Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Indi Hartwell, Lyra Valkyria, and Tiffany Stratton.

Oh and, of course, Roxanne Perez, who was a last minute addition to the match. This match was only booked because of an angle that saw her pass out after defending her title and in story it was unclear if she would be cleared in time. They kept it a secret until as late as possible that she was, and she was added to the match.

Everyone in the match worked their ass off, with Stark in particular absolutely throwing herself all over the place for spot after spot.

It was a ladder match, so there were plenty of spots to go around.

Late in the match, Dolin appeared to be about to win when she was greeted at the top of the ladder by Jacy Jayne, who punched her off onto a bridged ladder. “YOU SUCK” chants rang out as she skipped away.

The big bump when to Stratton, who was pushed off the top of the ladder and flipped to the outside where she was supposed to be caught but looked to do a flat back bump straight on the outside.

After everyone was taken out, Indi Hartwell was left to try to climb. But she was hurt. That’s when Dexter Lumis showed up.

He took her on his shoulders and helped her go up that ladder himself, where she grabbed the title and became champion for the first time.

