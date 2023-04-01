Bobby Lashley is still trying to get on the WrestleMania 39 card

Once the participants for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal were revealed, it was clear who was going to win. Sure enough, Bobby Lashley stood tall on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Los Angeles, having last eliminated Bronson Reed to win the match.

He did the Andre pose next to the trophy, as has become customary.

The question quickly became whether or not this would be all we would see of Lashley during WrestleMania weekend. He was originally planned for a match with Bray Wyatt, but that seemingly went up in smoke when Wyatt completely disappeared from television and all mention of those plans along with him.

In his post-match interview released by WWE, he seems downright sad, despite the title of the upload and even Cathy Kelley looks like she feels bad about everything:

Lashley, for his part, is on his own Twitter still campaigning for inclusion on one of the big two nights of WrestleMania:

I’ll say it once again…



I AM FREE SATURDAY & SUNDAY!!



You can’t have #WrestleMania without the All-Mighty. You just can’t!



Whoever wants to test me, step up! @WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/or9FzsdzOA — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 1, 2023

“Surprise, surprise, look who just won the Andre the Giant battle royal. Was there any doubt in anybody’s mind who was going to win that? The All Mighty, you can’t have WrestleMania without The All Mighty. My weekend is free. Let’s see who’s really ready for a real challenge, let’s see who wants to step up and get some from The All Mighty.”

The clock is ticking.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: