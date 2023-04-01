WWE NXT Stand & Deliver goes live on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere today (Sat., April 1, 2023) at 1 pm ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. But the promotion is also offering a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting an hour beforehand, and you can watch it right here!

You’ll get all the usual highlight packages to get you up to speed on all the feuds and angles heading into Stand & Deliver. A panel of experts will break down each of the show’s six matches — five of which are for titles — before the special event goes live.

UPDATE: WWE has moved the Chase U/Schism eight-person tag match to the Kickoff.

The pre-show starts at noon ET, so remember to come back and join us here for the live stream you see above!

We’ve got a preview of & staff predictions for each match here. And of course, complete results and live match coverage of the entire Stand & Deliver event can be found by clicking here.