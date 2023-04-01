WrestleMania 39 start time, match card: Night one

WWE will return to pay-per-view (PPV) and Peacock later on this evening (Sat., April 1, 2023) with night one of its WrestleMania 39 event from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Because it’s a two night event, we will get to avoid an early start time stretching deep into the night. Indeed, night one of the event kicks off at 7 pm ET with the free Kickoff show, which runs for one hour on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 8 pm ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else. You can play in a $25,000 free pool at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s the card for night one:

United States Championship : Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

: Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena SmackDown Women’s Championship : Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship : The Usos (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

: The Usos (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Trish Stratus & Lita & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Fatal 4-Way: Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders vs. Alpha Academy

Enjoy the show!