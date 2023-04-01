WWE is back with its biggest show of the year, the WrestleMania 39 two night pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza. The show, which will take place on Sat., April 1 and Sun., April 2, 2023, will emanate from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Night one will feature the likes of Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown women’s championship, John Cena challenging Austin Theory for the United States championship, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn teaming up to take on The Usos for the unified tag team titles, Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul, and more. Night two will showcase Cody Rhodes trying to finish his story in the main event WWE Universal championship showdown against longtime champion Roman Reigns, a banger of an Intercontinental title triple threat match pitting GUNTHER vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus, Edge vs. Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match, and more. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!