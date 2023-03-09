The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Mar. 7) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Tuesday’s Roadblock special episode of NXT averaged 624,000 viewers for a 0.17 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. NXT finished 13th place in the demo rating on cable for the night. This was NXT’s biggest demo rating thus far in 2023.

These results are all significant improvements over last week’s 555K viewers, 0.13 demo rating, and 21st place finish.

Roadblock featured a face-to-face confrontation between Shawn Michaels and Grayson Waller, where HBK considered coming out of retirement to accept Waller’s challenge for a match. He ultimately declined the fight and passed it on to Johnny Gargano.

The episode also featured a great main event match between Roxanne Perez and Meiko Satomura, among other entertaining action throughout the night.

Will NXT be able to keep these gains and grow from here? Come back here next week to see where the numbers are heading.

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with our live blog, review & video highlights.