Kofi Kingston pulled from SmackDown match; WWE names replacement

Tomorrow night’s (Mar. 10) episode of SmackDown will feature a Fatal 5-way match to determine GUNTHER’s challenger for the Intercontinental championship at WrestleMania 39, which is set to take place on Apr. 1 and Apr. 2 in Inglewood, California.

After last week’s episode, the five men set to compete in this match were Karrion Kross, Kofi Kingston, Sheamus, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre. But during the angle that set up the match, Kingston reportedly suffered an injury while on the receiving end of a McIntyre dive over the top rope.

Just a short while ago, WWE updated the lineup for tomorrow’s SmackDown by replacing Kofi Kingston with his tag team partner, Xavier Woods. WWE’s official preview for the episode did not explain why Kofi has been replaced:

“Following a major brawl about who deserved an opportunity to challenge Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Xavier Woods, Karrion Kross and LA Knight will battle to punch their ticket to The Showcase of the Immortals and earn the right to take on The Ring General. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.”

Tomorrow’s episode also includes a tag team match pitting Braun Strowman and Ricochet against the Viking Raiders.

Do you think it will be GUNTHER vs. Xavier Woods at WrestleMania 39? Give us your predictions in the comments below, Cagesiders.