WWE names the best celebrities in WrestleMania history

Celebrity involvement at WrestleMania has been a staple of the event since the beginning. There might not be a WrestleMania 39 coming up in a few weeks (Apr. 1 & Apr. 2) in Hollywood if it wasn’t for the celebrity draw of Mr. T wrestling alongside Hulk Hogan way back in 1985 at the very first WrestleMania.

With that in mind, WWE has posted the following top 10 video remembering some of the best celebrity appearances in WrestleMania history. Let’s see what they came up with:

10. Floyd Mayweather (WrestleMania 24)

9. Mr. T (WrestleMania 1)

8. Colin Jost & Michael Che (WrestleMania 35)

7. Snooki (WrestleMania 27)

6. Kim Kardashian (WrestleMania 24)

5. Lawrence Taylor (WrestleMania 11)

4. Snoop Dogg (WrestleMania 24)

3. Johnny Knoxville (WrestleMania 38)

2. Mike Tyson (WrestleMania 14)

1. Bad Bunny (WrestleMania 37)

Hey what do you know, Bad Bunny happens to top the list at the same time when WWE announced that he’s returning in May for Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico. It’s funny how that works, huh?

I’m pretty sure there are better examples that should be on this list who aren’t named Kim Kardashian, Colin Jost, or Michael Che, but maybe it required too much work to dig through the archives to find Pete Rose trashing Boston in 1998 at WrestleMania 14 before being tombstoned by Kane. Pete made the WWE Hall of Fame based largely on his WrestleMania appearances, for Pete’s sake.

Which celebrity appearances at WrestleMania stand out in your memory, Cagesiders?