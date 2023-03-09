Report: Sarray is leaving WWE

Tokyo Sports reports that WWE wrestler Sarray will leave the promotion when her contract expires next week. At that point, she is expected to announce that she’ll continue her wrestling career in Japan under her original ring name, Sareee, with her return match taking place on May 16 at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo.

The 26-year-old Joshi star signed with WWE three years ago, in February 2020. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed her NXT debut until April 2021 due to shutdowns and travel restrictions. Sarray has been off NXT television since a loss against Mandy Rose in August 2022, so it appears that WWE lost interest in using her. With that in mind, this news about her departure from the company isn’t all that surprising.

During her career in Japan, Sareee held singles and tag titles for World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana, and won gold in the JWP Joshi Puroresu and Sendai Girls’ Pro Wrestling promotions.