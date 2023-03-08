WWE is reportedly interested in another AEW star who is about to become a free agent

Last month, there was a report on WWE’s interest in a free agent who was a “much bigger” star than Jay White. The mystery man turned out to be AEW wrestler Kenny Omega, whose contract with the promotion was believed to be expiring.

The latest reporting indicates that Tony Khan has extended Omega’s AEW deal for an indefinite period (but no later than November 2023) to account for time he missed last year due to injury, so it appears that Kenny is off the table.

More recently, it looks like Jay White himself also captured WWE’s attention now that his contract with NJPW is finished and he is a free agent. The latest rumors suggest White is probably heading to WWE.

Now today, a report from Fightful Select details WWE’s interest in an AEW star who is a smaller name than Jay White, even though his body is much bigger. The wrestler in question is ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage.

Cage’s AEW contract was apparently set to expire last month, but it sounds like time he missed due to injury at the begging of the deal has complicated the situation. Khan wants to keep Cage around for a while longer on his current terms, but Cage has shown interest in exploring free agency. At the very least, it looks like Cage has agreed to work with AEW and ROH through the end of March, which is a period that culminates with the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view.

If Brian Cage becomes a free agent at that point, WWE will be interested in talking to him. For what it’s worth, though, it sounds like some influential AEW stars like Chris Jericho believe Cage is a big asset to the company and are pushing for him to stay All Elite.

Do you think Brian Cage is a better fit for the WWE roster than AEW and/or ROH? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.