CNBC reports that WWE is looking to make major moves in the sports betting market that could reshape how its matches and storylines are produced:

“WWE is in talks with state gambling regulators in Colorado and Michigan to legalize betting on high-profile matches, according to people familiar with the matter.”

As part of this process, WWE has hired accounting firm Ernst & Young to secure the scripted match results. This is similar to how results of the Academy Awards are kept secret, for example. This step is necessary in order for WWE to convince state regulators that the results won’t leak to the public ahead of time.

The results of the Academy Awards can be gambled on via major sports betting companies like DraftKings, and WWE has allegedly cited this “as a template to convince regulators gambling on scripted matches is safe.”

The main difference, of course, is that unlike WWE matches, the winners of those awards are not scripted. Major sports betting companies “would have to decide if they’re willing to place odds on WWE matches even if it’s legalized.”

If WWE is successful in this venture, not only would it attract a new group of fans to their product, but it could set a precedent for legalized gambling on other highly anticipated scripted events. The report mentions character deaths on TV shows as one such example.

The report goes on to explain how WWE’s foray into legalized gambling on scripted winners and losers could change its creative process:

“Allowing gambling on certain WWE matches would alter how matches are produced – and how storylines are created. In discussions about how gambling on wrestling could work, WWE executives have proposed that scripted results of matches be locked in months ahead of time, according to people familiar with the matter. The wrestlers themselves wouldn’t know whether they were winning or losing until shortly before a match takes place, said the people.”

