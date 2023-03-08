Grammy award-winner Bad Bunny did a pretty damn good job in his pro wrestling debut for WWE at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. He also impressed in his follow-up performance in the 2022 men’s Royal Rumble match. Now Bad is officially back in 2023 to host the company’s Backlash premium live pay-per-view event scheduled for Saturday, May 6, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

This is WWE’s first pay-per-view event in Puerto Rico since 2005, and it’s Bunny’s native home, so this makes all the sense in the world.

Here is WWE’s announcement regarding Bunny’s return:

WWE today announced that the two-time GRAMMY award-winning and global recording artist Bad Bunny will host Backlash on Saturday, May 6, live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Backlash marks the first WWE premium live event to take place in Puerto Rico since January 2005. “In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn’t able to attend New Year’s Revolution at el Coliseo,” said Bad Bunny. “Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event and this time I won’t miss it.” “We’re excited to bring Backlash to San Juan as the demand for WWE premium live events outside of the continental United States continues to grow,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “Bad Bunny is one of the world’s most-popular entertainers and nowhere is that more evident than in his native Puerto Rico.”

As host of the event, Bad might not end up wrestling this time, but I’m sure some folks will want to see him take a shot or two at that insufferable douchebag Logan Paul. Triple H has been trying to work something out with Bunny for months, so there may be more to come.

