NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez was hospitalized overnight following Roadblock

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez retained her gold against Meiko Satomura in the main event of last night’s (Mar. 7) NXT Roadblock episode. Her victory came at a price, however, as Meiko’s repeated kicks to the head resulted in Perez collapsing after the match and being carted out in an ambulance:
WWE later sent out an update that Perez was going to be hospitalized overnight:
UPDATE: Roxanne Perez will be kept overnight in the hospital for observation and continued testing.#WWENXT— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 8, 2023
Where is this angle heading next? You can let us know your thoughts about that question and all things related to NXT Roadblock in the comments below, after catching up on the following playlist of video highlights from the show:
