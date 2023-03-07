The NXT Stand & Deliver main event is set

When NXT 2.0 came into existence back in Aug. 2021, it was clear from day one that Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes were destined for bigger and better things. It wasn’t long before both were holding titles, as Breakker became NXT champion and Hayes had a long run with the North American championship.

It’s also been clear for a while now that after keeping them apart for a year-and-a-half, NXT was eventually going to have to deliver the only real main event of the NXT 2.0 Era they could: Breakker vs. Hayes for the NXT championship at the biggest show of the year.

They finally did just that, announcing as much during the “Roadblock” special earlier this evening:

This will be the main event of Stand & Deliver on Sat., April 1, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. It’s the biggest match they could make, and should give us plenty of insight into what the future holds for these two talented future main roster stars.

The updated Stand & Deliver match card: