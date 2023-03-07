Johnny Gargano will wrestle Grayson Waller at NXT Stand & Deliver

Grayson Waller spent weeks calling out NXT boss Shawn Michaels, leading up to the two appearing on a special episode of “Grayson Waller Effect” during tonight’s (May. 7, 2023) “Roadblock” edition of NXT TV. The two argued back-and-forth before getting to the good stuff.

Waller challenging Michaels to come out of retirement and wrestle him at the upcoming Stand & Deliver event on April 1 in California.

It looked for a second like good ol’ HBK might be considering putting the suit away to get the wrestling boots out one more time but he eventually made clear he is indeed an executive now. But if Waller wanted to fight someone who represents everything NXT stands for, he had the perfect guy to stand in his place.

None other than Johnny Gargano.

The Performance Center faithful showered Gargano with cheers as he ran Waller off. Who knows if this is a one-shot deal or a return to his former home but for now he’s back on the brand that made him what he is today.

There’s also history to play on here — Waller put a beating on Gargano on his way out the door all the way back in late 2021. This will represent a bit of a full circle moment for the two.

As of this writing, Gargano vs. Waller is the only match official for Stand & Deliver.

