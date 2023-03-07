Dragon Lee debuts in NXT

In late December of last year, Dragon Lee won the AAA tag team titles at the promotion’s Night of Champions event in Acapulco and promptly announced he had signed a contract with WWE and would be reporting to Orlando soon enough. This was a big deal, both because of all his ties to AEW and the fact that WWE made clear Lee would be an integral part of the company’s global development plans, namely in Mexico.

He said he thinks he can be “the new Rey Mysterio.”

His journey to become as much was, according to rumors, suppose to start at NXT’s Vengeance Day event but visa issues got in the way. Those issues have been resolved, as he made his debut on television at tonight’s (Mar. 7) “Roadblock” special episode of NXT TV.

When I say “debut,” I mean he was just hanging out in the crowd during the show and was named by commentary as an exciting signing everyone has been waiting for:

Hey, at least he’s finally here!

Get complete “Roadblock” results and coverage of this week’s episode of NXT right here.