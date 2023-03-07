WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania. The Mar. 6 episode of Raw not only did a lot of work paving that road, it brought back one of the best to ever do it to start his ‘Mania story. Heck, there was even buzz before the show went on the air about the company’s controversial-but-still-popular owner being backstage for the first time since last summer.

It seemed like the recipe for a rating fest. Somehow, it wasn’t.

The numbers weren’t bad, by any means. They also continue the year-over-year gains being made by WWE’s red brand. But the company had to be hoping for better than a 3% improvement in total audience and a 2% better 18-49 rating than last week.

Last night’s show averaged 1.83 million viewers across its three hours. It did a .52 rating among 18-49 year olds. That was easily the best on cable (Bravo’s Below Deck and Fox News’ Tucker Carlson — who was running his big January 6 special opposite Raw) tied for second with .27s)... but somehow still a letdown.

What wasn’t a let down were the holds throughout the show...

Hour One: 1.89 million / .53

Hour Two: 1.86 million / .53

Hour Three: 1.74 million / .50

So, that’s great. And maybe all of WWE’s right-leaning and/or political junkie viewers watched Tucker spin the insurrection, so Raw will grow from these numbers in the three weeks they have left until ‘Mania.

We’ll find out.

