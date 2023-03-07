Next week, it’ll be Edge’s turn to book his WrestleMania match

The Mar. 6 edition of Raw confirmed a few things we’ve been hearing about the WrestleMania 39 card.

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul and John Cena challenging United States champion Austin Theory are now official. We may or may not still have a few twists and turns in the road, but WWE set-up and announced Damage CTRL vs. Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus. And we’re definitely not there yet, but we at least know The Usos will still be a team come April 1-2 in greater Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Edge is a Hall of Famer, and while it’s been clear for a while he’s got a date with Finn Bálor for SoFi Stadium — it’s still not clear what kind of match.

Will the Rated R Superstar end his war with the group he founded, The Judgement Day, in a Hell in a Cell match as has been talked about for months? Should Finn break out his make-up kit? Does WWE need to check their Brood Blood™ inventory?

After Edge cost Finn his match with Johnny Gargano last night, he threw down a challenge for Bálor to face him in the ring next Monday (Mar. 13). Then, with all these other marquee ‘Mania matches already set, WWE can tell us what Edge & Bálor will be doing on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

That segment will be joined by Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green (as the build for Belair & Asuka’s Raw Women’s title match at ‘Mania continues to see them trying to psych the other out watching each other’s backs against Green & Carmella) and Bronson Reed vs. Elias (the result of Elias’ latest scheme to backfire, like how he continues to lie about actually being his brother).

Sound like a fun Monday night on the Road to WrestleMania?