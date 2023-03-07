A big trios match set for WrestleMania 39

Becky Lynch & Lita won the women’s tag team titles from Dakota Kai & IYO SKY thanks to an assist from an old friend in Trish Stratus, who kept Bayley at bay long enough to ensure the good gals had a fair chance. That made the bad gals none too happy, of course, and they got the chance to confront them for the first time on Monday Night Raw this week in Boston.

That confrontation led to Trish taking charge and challenging Damage CTRL to a trios match at WrestleMania 39 on April 1 & 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

There have been rumors and reports that twists and turns are coming in the women’s tag team title scene, and it’s hard telling if that changed based on this booking or if that’s still the case and we’re possibly going to get Becky & Lita pulling double duty on the biggest weekend of the year for WWE.

Either way, this was a pretty cool thing to see:

Something about working for your dreams and seeing them pay off is always special.

