During Monday Night Raw this week, WWE officially announced the return of King of the Ring as a standalone event, the first of its kind since 2015. Except this time around they’re doing it right — it will be known as King & Queen of the Ring and include tournaments for both the men’s and women’s division.

The show will take place on Sat., May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Two of the wrestlers who watched the announcement, Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega, were none too happy with the video WWE put together for it. That’s noteworthy, of course, because those two are the reigning King and Queen of the Ring, having won their respective tournaments in 2021.

First, Zelina’s comment:

Love that the last and FIRST Queen Of The Ring wasn’t shown in that clip but ok — QUEEN ZELINA (@ZelinaVegaWWE) March 7, 2023

Later, Woods just put his own spin on the video:

It’s somewhat understandable WWE would use its roster of stars to promote the event — Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair all appear in their version — but it is also a bit strange not to just go ahead and include the last two winners of the tournament they are promoting.

If nothing else, this gives them a ready made storyline for TV.