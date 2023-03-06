Jey Uso turned on Sami Zayn

I knew it was coming. We all knew it was coming.

But I’ll be damned if it didn’t still hurt like hell when it happened.

Jey Uso once again showed up during a match pitting a Bloodline member against Sami Zayn, this time is own brother, Jimmy, on Monday Night Raw this week in Boston. And he once again made clear he wasn’t sure which way he was leaning. And then Jimmy lost the match on a roll up, and it was even less clear.

Jey hit the ring, and appeared to turn his back on his brother.

Then he found Zayn on the outside, and after some hesitation, they embraced. He appeared to choose to side with Sami in his fight against The Bloodline. They even threw up the 1’s.

And then this happened:

The SHOCKING ending to #WWERaw we all feared!



The battle lines have been drawn. pic.twitter.com/4OWu6nmYMJ — WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2023

We knew it was coming.

And it still hurts like hell.

The battle lines truly have been drawn. Cody Rhodes came out to assist Zayn, to keep him from suffering a 3-on-1 beatdown as the show faded to black. Kevin Owens was nowhere to be found, having made clear he still doesn’t want to team with Sami earlier in the night.

So this is it.

For now.

Get complete Raw results and coverage of this week’s show right here.