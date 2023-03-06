When John Cena’s music hit the speakers at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts during Monday Night Raw this week, the arena exploded. He hasn’t been gone for all that long, but this was the perfect place for him to come back.

Before he ever got the chance to speak, United States Champion Austin Theory’s music hit.

He was there to do what has long been rumored — challenge Cena to a match at WrestleMania 39 this coming April 1 & 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. And he did just that, presenting it as a gift to Cena.

Except ol’ John declined.

Then he spent the next few minutes verbally taking Theory to the cleaners for being fake, and no one believing anything he does and, actually, he doesn’t even believe anything he does. He’s all presentation. There’s just no substance there.

Cena flat out told him “no one cares” before threatening him with physical harm if he didn’t shut up and leave.

Theory, of course, did not leave. Instead, he called out Cena’s bald spot and antagonized him, attempting to goad him into accepting the match.

Cena, of course, came back even harder, calling him a dumb son of a bitch and once again making clear no one cares about Theory.

But because he brought the fans into it, and that’s all Cena ever cared about, Cena took a poll to see if he should accept the match.

You know what they said.

The updated card: