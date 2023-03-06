WWE announces ‘King & Queen of the Ring’ for May in Saudi Arabia

King of the Ring is back!

And Queen of the Ring is coming with it!

During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE announced that King & Queen of the Ring will be its own event and take place on Sat., May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:

BREAKING: WWE King and Queen of the Ring will take place on Saturday, May 27!#WWEKingAndQueen pic.twitter.com/CPepD9XoEG — WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2023

In a post on the company website, WWE made clear that it’s a Premium Live Event, the first time we’ve gotten a King of the Ring as a standalone event in eight years:

This marks the first King Of The Ring Premium Live Event to be held since 2015 and the first crowning of a Queen since the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament which took place at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh in 2021.

Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega are the reigning King and Queen of WWE, having won tournaments in 2021 for the right to call themselves as much. In just a couple months, they’ll get the chance to defend those crowns.