Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul booked for WrestleMania 39

When Logan Paul was announced for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Boston, for a face-to-face meeting with Seth Rollins, it seemed clear what WWE had in mind — officially announcing a match between the two at WrestleMania 39.

Sure enough, that’s exactly what they did.

Rollins tried to pick a fight but Paul made clear he wouldn’t do it in Boston for free but rather for a lot of money on a much bigger stage filled with other stars. Only one place to make that happen!

Paul has been a thorn in Rollins’ side for over a month now, having eliminated him from the Royal Rumble in late January before also costing him the United States championship at Elimination Chamber in mid-February.

After a whole lot of back-and-forth jawing between the two, it’s been decided they’ll settle their differences in early April, on the first or second of the month at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, at the biggest show of the year.

The updated WrestleMania 39 match card: