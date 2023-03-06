For a wide variety of reasons, television numbers are never again going to be what they were during the Monday Night War. So when talking about whether or not wrestling is currently “hot”, it’s useful to look at how shows perform relative to the other choices on the other shows on broadcast and cable.

SmackDown was again the top rated program with 18-49 year olds on Mar. 3, marking the sixth straight week WWE’s blue brand’s had a share of first place on Friday nights. You have to go back to Jan. 20 to find anything with a higher demo number than the blue brand.

That’s why we’re comfortable making the claim its a “hot” show, even if its .59 in the demo is 5% lower than Feb. 24’s rating. Overall viewership was up, to 2,451,000.

In second place last Friday was a new Shark Tank on ABC, which scored a .48 in the demo. CBS’ Fire Country did a .46 to finish third. We’ll see if WWE can keep this streak going for FOX to WrestleMania and beyond.

Here’s a rundown of the past eleven months or so of SmackDown’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily