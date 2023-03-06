Daniel Cormier is going to WrestleMania

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has been linked to WWE since before his days in the Octagon ended. He served as the referee for Extreme Rules’ Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle last October, and he’ll be back for WrestleMania 39 next month — but he won’t be representing WWE.

Cormier told Sports Illustrated today (Mar. 6) that he’ll be leading ESPN’s coverage of the event:

“I’m going to WrestleMania. The first week of April for ESPN, I’ll be leading the coverage for WrestleMania. I’m so excited about it.”

The heavyweight is no stranger to a microphone, either. He’s been working as an analyst on ESPN and ESPN+’s UFC coverage, and says this is a sign they believe he has the potential to do more for the Disney-owned brand:

“I’m getting more opportunities for ESPN, and I’m so thankful for that. So I’ll be at WrestleMania, just in a different capacity, and we’ll see what the future holds down the line.”

Like most folks in the fight game, DC’s got a little promoter in him. So while it’s unlikely he’ll get involved in the action at SoFi Stadium on April 1-2, he did tease mixing it up with another legendary big man...

“If Brock steps in my way? [laughs] I’ll smack him upside his head.”

Lesnar and Cormier teased a UFC fight back in 2019, but it never came to be.

Think they’ll finally set that up at ‘Mania?