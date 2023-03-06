WWE 2K23’s launch is right around the corner, so the game’s makers have hit us with list of additional content they’ll have for sale after it drops on Mar. 17.

Downloadable content (DLC) and microtransactions are a huge part of then business plan for most of today’s video games, and WWE’s long-running franchise is no exception. 2K’s latest press release covers their first wave of post-release DLC packs, which you can use to upgrade the launch roster (which has already been tweaked since it was first announced), and get other perks:

Here’s the details:

Today, 2K unveiled the roadmap for post-launch content updates* in WWE® 2K23, featuring fan-favorite WWE Superstars, Legends and several rising NXT stars making their franchise debuts. In total, five post-launch content packs will be available featuring 24 new playable characters, providing players with new matchups for months to come. Post-launch content packs are available for individual purchase, while the full set of packs is included with the Season Pass**, Deluxe Edition, and Icon Edition of WWE 2K23. DLC Superstars include three-time former World Champion Bray Wyatt, former Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, aka The O.C., 2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductees Scott Steiner and Rick Steiner, Hollywood icon Zeus, SmackDown color commentator and five-time Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett, and first-ever three-time WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres. Full content pack names, dates, and notable additions include: Steiner Row Pack

Release Date: April 19 • Scott Steiner

• Rick Steiner

• Top Dolla

• Ashante Adonis

• B-Fab - Manager only. Not a playable Superstar. Pretty Sweet Pack

Release Date: May 17 • Karl Anderson

• Luke Gallows

• Tiffany Stratton

• Elton Prince

• Kit Wilson Race to NXT Pack

Release Date: June 14 • Harley Race

• Ivy Nile

• Wendy Choo

• Tony D’Angelo

• Trick Williams Revel with Wyatt Pack

Release Date: July 19 • Bray Wyatt

• Zeus

• Valhalla

• Joe Gacy

• Blair Davenport. Bad News U Pack

Release Date: August 16 * Eve Torres

• Wade Barrett

• Damon Kemp

• Andre Chase

• Nathan Frazer Season Pass also features the MyRISE Mega-Boost, which includes an additional 200 Attribute Points, and Supercharger, which unlocks all base game WWE Legends and throwback arenas.

Anything her convincing you to get the game in time for these release? Or is there still just a 25% chance AT BEST you’ll order it soon, even with a pre-Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner coming our way?