WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Mar. 6, 2023) from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming WrestleMania 39 scheduled for Sat., April 1 and Sun., April 2 in Inglewood, California.

Advertised for tonight: John Cena makes his return to WWE and Austin Theory will be waiting for him, Logan Paul comes to town to have a face-to-face confrontation with Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn goes one-on-one with Jimmy Uso, Kevin Owens gets a singles match against a member of The Bloodline in Solo Sikoa, Carmella takes on Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match, Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor, and more!

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 6