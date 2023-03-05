Kofi Kingston seemingly confirms SmackDown injury with a positive update

Yesterday’s reports differed on the specifics, but agreed that Kofi Kingston was injured on SmackDown last Friday night (Mar. 3).

Per Jake Skudder of Fight Fans, Kingston suffered an arm injury and was expected to be out of action for “quite some time”. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful credited Skudder with breaking the story.

Meanwhile, Bryan Alvarez told his Twitter subscribers the bad news, but didn’t have much in the way of specifics. Later, he & Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Kofi hurt his ankle taking a Drew McIntyre dive, but said the severity of the injury is currently unknown.

The Observer duo’s sources were hopeful Kingston wouldn’t need surgery, but his status for next Friday’s Intercontinental championship #1 contender’s match and beyond isn’t clear.

Finally, this afternoon The New Day legend tweeted this, which would seem to back up Alvarez & Meltzer’s account on it being an ankle issue. His video also uses the undefeated duo of Kendrick Lamar and “weirdly adorable gifts your kids give you” to indicate Dave & Bryan’s sources are probably also right about Kofi not needing surgery.

This doesn’t mean he’ll be cleared for Friday, so WWE may have to change up their plans for the Mar. 10 SmackDown. Subbing in Xavier Woods is a possibility, but Kingston’s been on limited duty for weeks now due to an injury or injuries he’s said to be dealing with so... stay tuned.

And take a second to be grateful that Kofi, and all of us (do you hear me, do you feel me?) will be alright.