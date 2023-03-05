It didn’t go the way the fans at Bell Centre wanted it to, but there was no denying that Sami Zayn challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship on Feb. 18 in Montreal felt like a big deal.

So there’s little need to wonder why WWE booked a rematch for their house show in Toronto Saturday night (Mar. 4). The rare chance to see the Tribal Chief at an un-televised event, that was also quite possibly the last chance for Sami’s countryfolk to see Reigns vs. Zayn in person? Box office business reportedly picked up after the new main event was announced last week.

But how did WWE book the rematch? That’s a bit more interesting.

Hard to tell from Twitter and Instagram video, but the Ontario crowd didn’t seem to be nearly as anti-Roman as fans in Zayn’s home province of Quebec were.

There’s some boos in there, but it wasn’t a sea of “Fuck You, Roman” chants. Those did come though, including from who might be getting their mouths washed out with soap when they get home.

Roman telling the crowd to shut up bc they keep chanting "f u" #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/QAiUjYo3JY — Amira (@_miracl3_) March 5, 2023

As you can probably guess by the fact this story didn’t come out earlier, or with a BREAKING NEWS banner, Zayn did not capture the titles in Toronto. He didn’t win — not even via disqualification. But Roman still couldn’t put the Disavowed Uce down without breaking the rules. Without his Wise Man or his cousins around, the champ used a low blow to set Sami up for the finish.

Post-match adhered to a similar script. No Kevin Owens appearance like in Montreal (he popping the crowd in a familiar house show scene earlier in the night), but when Reigns decided to punish Zayn for Toronto’s failure to universally acknowledge him, Sami fired up, Helluva Kicked the Head of the Table’s head off, and sent his fans home happy.

@WrestleTalk_TV

Roman Retains. Beats down Sami. Sami fires back. Crowd was super into BOTH guys. Hot crowd.#WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/nIVnZn8Aq7 — Robert H (@r_huntley86) March 5, 2023

Seems like it was a really fun show all around. KO got to cut off LA Knight while he was complaining about having not been ready when Santos Escobar beat him moments before, leading to a Street Fight where Owens used his full array of classic moves of doom.

I don’t think I’ve scream so much till @FightOwensFight came out #WWEToronto HOLY SHIT!!!! I literally jumped out of my seat. Good old Canadian boy!!!! And seeing him do the rock bottom, people’s elbow & the freaking stunner to LA Knight was the cherry on top!!! #KevinOwens pic.twitter.com/TQUCPEVKp7 — Ashley Sanders (@AshleyESanders) March 5, 2023

Prior to that, Rhea Ripley managed to troll her boy toy’s dad while picking up another win en route to a WrestleMania clash with SmackDown Women’s champ Charlotte Flair.

@RheaRipley_WWE is a tease in every sense of the word, and I am here for it.



No 619, but a couple of “suck its.”#WWEToronto #Toronto pic.twitter.com/XrEWtfBhxM — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) March 5, 2023

Here’s a full rundown of the results from Toronto last night: