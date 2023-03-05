WrestleMania 39 match card & rumors

The next event on the WWE schedule is none other than the two-night spectacular that will be WrestleMania 39, emanating from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sat., April 1 & Sun., April 2, 2023, on Peacock, WWE Network, and pay-per-view.

We’re just four weeks out from showtime and the card looks like this:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Rhodes won the Royal Rumble and this match went official once Reigns defeated Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. The main point they’ve hammered in this entire program is the fact that Cody’s father, Dusty, saw more in Roman than he did in his own son.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Ripley won the Royal Rumble to earn the right to challenge Flair for her title. Ripley said she chose Charlotte because she wants payback for WrestleMania a couple years ago.

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Asuka won an Elimination Chamber match to earn the right to challenge Belair for her title.

Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. TBA

During Friday Night SmackDown this past week, a Fatal 5-Way qualifying match was announced with the winner getting a shot at GUNTHER at this show. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, LA Knight, and Karrion Kross are the five wrestlers involved.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Reports came out that Lesnar turned down working with Bray Wyatt on this show, for what that’s worth. In story, Omos laid down a challenge and Lesnar laughed about it with MVP before accepting. Rumors suggest Lesnar may be “finishing up” with WWE soon.

Other matches that have been rumored/hinted at for the show include:

The Usos vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens (Tag Team Championship)

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (United States Championship)

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler challenging for the Women’s tag team titles

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Edge vs. Finn Balor

Becky Lynch, Lita, Trish Stratus, and Damage CTRL will all apparently be involved in some way together or in the tag title match opposite Rousey & Baszler. We don’t know how yet because there are apparently “twists and turns” planned for it over the coming weeks.

