John Cena returns to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, takes Sheamus’ spot

There have been a lot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles projects over the years. The indie comic-turned-toy franchise has seen adapations in television, film & games. We’ve seen live action versions of Donatello, Leonardo, Raphael & Michaelangelo, CGI Splinters and traditionally animated April O’Neils.

Another thing several of these projects from the past 35 or so years have in common? Pro wrestlers in their casts, all the way back to Kevin Nash as Super Shredder in 1991’s Secret of the Ooze.

Kevin Nash as Super Shredder on the set of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II, 1991. pic.twitter.com/dEOhdc3aAb — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) October 24, 2021

We’ve got a new TNMT movie coming this summer, and this animated version from executive producer Seth Rogen will continue the legacy of sports entertainers getting beaten up by radioactive martial arts shelled reptiles. Rogen announced on social media tonight (Mar. 4) that John Cena will voice regular Shredder’s mutated rhinoceros henchmen Rocksteady in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

What’s really wild is this is both a return to the property for Cena (he voiced he villain Baron Draxum in the first season of Nickelodeon’s 2018-2020 Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon series) AND a passing of the baton from Sheamus (who played Rocksteady in 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows — an iteration of the franchise that also featured actor/wrestler Stephen Amell as vigilante Casey Jones).

No word on if there’s heat on Cena for taking the Celtic Warrior’s spot. Maybe Cena just considers it payback for Sheamus winning the WWE title from him back at TLC 2009.

