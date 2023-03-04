Sami Zayn vs. Jimmy Uso set for Raw

Sami Zayn wasn’t able to beat Solo Sikoa one-on-one last night (Mar. 3) on SmackDown, and that meant he caught a two-on-one beatdown from Solo and his big brother Jimmy Uso to close the show.

But Zayn’s quest to bring down The Bloodline was never about one fight. He didn’t just lay down and take a beating on SmackDown, and with Raw in Boston on Monday, Sami sees an opportunity to strike a symbolic blow. He’s offering Jimmy a match, back in the building that hosted last November’s Survivor Series WarGames, where Roman Reigns finally welcomed the then-Honorary Uce into his family.

Uso has been tasked by his Tribal Chief’s to get his twin Jey back in the fold by the end of next Friday’s show. He could take a big step toward making Reigns happy by dealing with Sami on Monday. But our guy is confident he can make Jey’s next meeting with Roman even more uncomfortable

WWE’s made the match official with this post on their website:

After failing to take out Sami Zayn on Friday Night SmackDown, Jimmy Uso will go head-to-head with the one-time “Honorary Uce” this Monday on Raw. Jimmy is surely feeling the pressure against Zayn after Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns connected Jey Uso’s recent estrangement with the actions of The Master Strategist and indicated that he will blame Jimmy if Jey doesn’t return to SmackDown next week. Zayn is a problem that refuses to go away and he has the entire WWE Universe behind him in his struggle. But how long can he repel The Bloodline’s overwhelming opposition? To say that the stakes of Monday’s matchup are high is putting it mildly. Find out what happens when Sami Zayn battles Jimmy Uso this Monday at 8/7 C on USA.

Monday’s show looks like a big one. Zayn vs. Uso joins these already announced matches & segments:

John Cena returns

Seth Rollins/Logan Paul face-to-face

Raw Women’s champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella (non-title)

Finn Bálor vs. Johnny Garagno

Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

Sound like a good way to kick off the wrestle week?