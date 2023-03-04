Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included MVP accidentally spitting White Lightning in Brock Lesnar’s face, Seth Rollins FaceTiming Logan Paul in the middle of Raw, and Bobby Lashley getting the better of Uncle Howdy, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Piper Niven

Piper was gaining momentum as a monster heel over the last few weeks, but she hit a bump in the road when she lost against Candice LeRae in less than three minutes on this week’s (Feb. 27) Raw. WWE commentators tried to give Nikki Cross partial credit for the outcome, but Nikki’s involvement didn’t really amount to much. Piper is the one who foolishly turned her back on Candice and got rolled up from behind.

Stock Down #2: Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL lost the women’s tag team titles on Raw, creating uncertainty about their spot on the card for WrestleMania 39. They better hope there are more twists and turns coming in the story, because right now they are on the outside looking in.

Stock Down #1: Lacey Evans

Lacey’s return to WWE television has stalled out once again, this time on the road to WrestleMania. She has not appeared on SmackDown since Feb. 10, giving her plenty of free time to do more stupid things on social media.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa has yet to be pinned or submitted since he was called up to the main roster last September, and that remained the case this week (Mar. 3) on SmackDown when he defeated Sami Zayn in the main event. Solo also teamed up with Jimmy Uso to beat the Street Profits on Raw. It’s not clear what the end game is for Solo’s streak of dominance, but the bottom line is that most wrestlers in WWE wish they were booked to win as often as Sikoa does.

Stock Up #2: Becky Lynch & Lita

Thanks to an assist from Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch and Lita are the new WWE women’s tag team champions. Just like that, there’s a very plausible scenario where Lynch and Ronda Rousey will fight each other once again at the biggest pro wrestling show of the year.

Stock Up #1: Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio

Rhea and Dom have been all over Raw and SmackDown television in the build up to WrestleMania 39. Rhea made a child cry while forcing Liv Morgan to tap out on SmackDown, and she also beat up Santos Escobar, giving Dominik the edge he needed to pin him in their match. Dom also ripped apart Rey Mysterio’s mask (after spitting on it) and took another cheap shot at his father. WWE is doing a great job of creating anticipation for the moment when Rey finally punches this little shithead in the face.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?